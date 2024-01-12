Sting’s retirement match at AEW Revolution in Greensboro, NC, is set to be a memorable one as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on The Young Bucks. It all began on Wednesday night during Dynamite when Sting and Allin had a staredown with their upcoming opponents.

It has been previously reported that Sting has significantly influenced his retirement match. This match has been in the works for several weeks, and Sting has fully supported the idea.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Tony Khan gave Sting the freedom to choose his opponents for his retirement match, excluding anyone from WWE. Sting’s choice was influenced by his experience in the Forbidden Door 2022 match, where he teamed up with Allin and Shingo Takagi against The Young Bucks and El Phantasmo.

Originally, The Young Bucks had planned to take a break before returning to action. However, when Sting approached them for this match, they decided to alter their plans and accept the challenge.