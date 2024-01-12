Former WWE star Alicia Fox, real name Victoria Crawford, was backstage at this week’s AEW Dynamite event in Jacksonville, FL.

She is a free agent who made her in-ring return last July for the Reality of Wrestling promotion. It was Crawford’s first match since her WWE departure in January 2022.

Saraya shared these backstage photos with her good friend who was visiting:

https://twitter.com/Saraya/status/1745532899225669883?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1745532899225669883%7Ctwgr%5Ef135ac4f1ee8d8bf77ae3c5103dd3cce7207e96a%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fd-3012949182940418827.ampproject.net%2F2312191621000%2Fframe.html