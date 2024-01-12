AEW producer Scott Garland (Scotty 2 Hotty) was interviewed on the latest “AEW Unrestricted” podcast.

During it, the former WWE star discussed getting hired by the promotion.

“It was kind of out of nowhere. I’ve done a lot in Europe over the last couple of years, wrestling wise. I was in Europe in July and I got a message from Sonjay Dutt asking if I’d be interested in coming in and trying out as a coach and producer. It was exciting. You know, it kind of came out of nowhere. The only thing at the time was that I had a five week tour of Europe booked for November. I started at the end of July and then I worked up until almost Halloween, and then I left for five weeks, and then I just returned last week. So it’s kind of like I started and everything was put on pause and then I came back. So I’m excited now to really get into the groove and really dive in and start working with people.”

