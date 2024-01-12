Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer noted Tony Khan has agreed that Ross and Tony Schiavone should call Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution. It is believed Sting will team with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks.

“I mentioned that to Tony Khan [on Wednesday]. He agreed. It’s only right. It makes sense. I said, God dang, mother nature is going to tag in somewhere along the way with two old timers like Schiavone and I. We’re both feeling good. I’m feeling better today than I’ve felt in a long time. I still have the wound on my ankle. I’m seeing a doctor on Friday to go over an MRI just to double check I didn’t have any bone disease on my tibia. I think there’s money in Schiavoe and I working together. Not just in Greensboro, but going forward sporadically. We have great chemistry. We’ve never lost that. I can tell you this, if he and I are doing the match with Sting and company, cast of thousands perhaps, I believe it’s the right thing to do. I think the Young Bucks are excellent opponents. They can bump, they’re not dangerous, they’re not too heavy-handed. I’d bet money they were big Sting fans at some point. It’s a big deal for them to get this opportunity, and I’m sure they’re going to take it as such. They’re good kids.“

