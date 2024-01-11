Last night’s AEW Dynamite ended with the Young Bucks returning to confront Sting and Darby Allin shortly after their victory over The Don Callis Family in tornado tag team action. Commentary put over that The Bucks looked to be challenging Allin and Sting for The Icon’s retirement match at AEW Revolution later this year.

According to Fightful Select, Sting’s sendoff is very important to AEW President Tony Khan as he wants to be sure that the Hall of Famer gets highlighted the right way. The report reveals that Sting has a major say in who his opponents are, and that pretty much anything he wants en route to that sendoff AEW will likely make happen. It also notes that Sting has been keen on doing tag team matches and will look to continue doing tag team matches rather than a singles match.

Sting and the Young Bucks briefly encountered one another at Forbidden Door 2022 in a trios tag team matchup. AEW has yet to officially confirm the Bucks as Sting’s final opponents, but it would be hard to imagine them going in any other direction after last night’s angle.

