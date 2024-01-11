The Young Bucks are back.

The former multi-time tag team champions returned on this evening’s Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite from Daily’s Place, their first appearance since they lost to Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho at Full Gear. The brothers came out right when Tony Schiavone was interviewing Sting and asked The Icon who he thinks he’ll wrestle in his retirement matchup at Revolution this March. While not official, The Bucks staring Sting and Darby Allin down indicate that they will be those opponents.

Are the Young Bucks calling their shot against Sting and Darby Allin? Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @Sting | @youngbucks pic.twitter.com/a7ELVTA8yc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024

Sting and Darby Allin were victorious in the main event of this evening’s Dynamite. The duo are undefeated in AEW.

If confirmed, this would be the first matchup made for Revolution 2024.