Some more bad news for Chris Jericho.

The AEW star has come under fire after some sexual misconduct rumors surfaced online, ones that the former world champion has yet to address. Now he’ll have a different story to attract his attention as Cassidy Haynes from BodySlam.Net reports an incident that occurred between Jericho and WWE veteran MVP during the 2020 Jericho Cruise.

According to the Haynes, MVP knocked out Jericho after the two exchanged some “heated words.” Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp later tweeted out that “he had heard of this happening” when a different story of MVP and Jericho arguing came to light. In that story, the two had a heated encounter in a hotel, but things never got physical. As of this writing, neither MVP, nor Jericho, have weighed in on the story.

Jericho appeared on this evening’s AEW Dynamite to help out Sammy Guevara. The two will challenge Big Billy and Ricky Starks for the tag team titles at Battle of the Belts IX this Saturday.