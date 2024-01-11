Two of WWE’s top stars take on the roles of grand marshal for an upcoming parade.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, former multi-time women’s champion Bianca Belair and former multi-time tag champion Montez Ford will be the grand marshals for the Children’s Gasparilla Parade. They will be joined by the MLB’s Pete Alonso, who will be receiving the Chick-fil-A Tampa Bay Community Hero for his philanthropic work.

Ford and Belair are married to one another, and are the subject of an upcoming Hulu series.