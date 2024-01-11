The January 12, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, F. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

AEW Continental Crown: Eddie Kingston defeated Wheeler Yuta to retain the title

Swerve Strickland defeated Matt Sydal

A video aired showing Sonjay Dutt having a plan for Jay Lethal to get back on track following his performance in the Continental Classic tournament.

Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata

Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno w/-1) defeated Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager