The January 12, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, F. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
AEW Continental Crown: Eddie Kingston defeated Wheeler Yuta to retain the title
Swerve Strickland defeated Matt Sydal
A video aired showing Sonjay Dutt having a plan for Jay Lethal to get back on track following his performance in the Continental Classic tournament.
Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata
Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno w/-1) defeated Matt Menard, Angelo Parker & Jake Hager