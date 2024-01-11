The first match has been announced for the January 13th edition of AEW Collision.

Deonna Purrazzo will be taking on Red Velvet in singles-action on the show, The Virtuosa’s Collision debut and her first match since officially signing with AEW one week ago. Purrazzo was doing an interview with Renee Paquette when Velvet interrupted and made the challenge.

Deonna Purrazzo has a message for the #AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm. Watch #AEWDynamite: Homecoming LIVE on TBS!@DeonnaPurrazzo pic.twitter.com/1HPPY7C19t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 11, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR COLLISION:

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Red Velvet

-Adam Copeland open challenge

-We’ll hear from Adam Page

-Brian Cage & Gates of Agony vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles