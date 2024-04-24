As noted, Cameron Grimes was released by WWE earlier this week, one of several talents that were cut which also included Jinder Mahal, Xia Lio, Xyon Quinn, Von Wagner, Veer, and Saurav. Fightful Select now has more information on Grimes.

According to the report, Grimes getting cut was unexpected by many in the company for “various reasons.” One reason that it caught people off guard was that Grimes’ skill did not match with others who were let go. He was a main player in NXT and was said to be very over with the NXT fan-base. Fightful adds that Grimes was also constantly present on WWE programming, even appearing on last week’s SmackDown, and WWE management felt like he had sharpened his game even more than when he signed five years ago.

The good news for Grimes, who went by Trevor Lee prior to his WWE run, is that he’s already getting booked all around the indie circuit, with multiple promotions telling Fightful that they plan on booking him in the future.