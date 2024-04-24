The 2024 WWE draft is coming up.

Today on social media WWE released the list of superstars who will be eligible for the draft, which seems to exclude champions.

For the April 26th SmackDown, which is when the draft begins, the following nmaes are eligible:

AJ Styles, Otis, Chad Gable, Akira Tozawa, Andrade El Idolo, Bron Breakker, Ashonte Thee Adonis, Ivar, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Shayna Baszler, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tona, Paul Heyman, Zoey Stark, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Michin and some stars from NXT.

For the April 29th Raw the following names are eligible:

Braun Strowman, Johnny Gargano, Tommaso Ciampa, Apollo Crews, Bronson Reed, Candice LeRae, Indi Hartwell, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, CM Punk, The Creeds, IYO SKY, Naomi, Dakota Kai, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, AoP, Paul Ellering, Imperium, GUNTHER, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Kevin Owens, Santos Escobar, Natalya, Pete Dunne, Tyler Bate, The New Day, Pretty Deadly, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Lashley, Street Profits, B-Fab, Tiffany Stratton, Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Jade Cargill, Dragon Lee, LWO, and Zelina Vega.

WWE has also revealed the rules for the 2024 draft. Check it out below.