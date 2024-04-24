A bigger update on Jacob Fatu.

The former MLW heavyweight champion signed with WWE over WrestleMania 40 weekend and is expected to have a huge role with The Bloodline whenever his eventual debut does happen. Early reports indicated that Fatu could appear on WWE programming as soon as this week, but that no longer seems to be the case.

According to PW Insider, WWE does not want to rush Fatu to the main roster, so him showing up for the WWE Draft is not as likely. Reports are that there is a plan in place for his Bloodline debut, and that things are laid out in a “meticulous matter.”

The Bloodline has already seen the introduction of Tama Tonga since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.