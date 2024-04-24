The Undertaker is remaining with WWE for the foreseeable future.

PW Insider reports that the Deadman has signed a new legends deal with WWE. The word going around is that Taker got the deal done right around WrestleMania time. Since his retirement in 2020, Taker has made sporadic appearances and has traveled with WWE to do his One Man Show. He’s also launched a podcast, known as Six Feet Under With Mark Calaway.

The Undertaker’s latest cameo was at WrestleMania 40, where he took out The Rock and allowed Cody Rhodes to defeat Roman Reigns and finish his story.