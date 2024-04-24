The best pro wrestling in the city of Jacksonville, Florida is All Elite Wrestling.

If we’re being real, that is.

Shane “Swerve” Strickland shared this opinion while responding to a recent shot at AEW made by one-half of WWE Tag-Team Champion A-Town Down Under duo Grayson Waller.

The brand new AEW World Champion spoke with News4Jax ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, and addressed Waller’s recent comments from an April 17, 2024 interview with the same media outlet about being excited to bring good wrestling back to Jacksonville for the first time in years.

“Finally, some good wrestling in Jacksonville,” Waller told News4Jax back on 4/17 to promote WWE SmackDown in Jacksonville, FL. on May 17, 2024. “I feel like it’s been years since we’ve seen some really good wrestling in Jacksonville. That’s what we’re bringing back. Somehow, $20 for a ticket.”

This week, the comments from Waller were brought up to Swerve while talking with News4Jax to promote tonight’s show, and he stated, “Obviously [it was a shot at AEW]. I love the subtleties. This person that said that, congratulations on their championship gold. Amazing. You were awesome when you were watching me in the seats when I was being a champion over where you were as well. Happy to see where you progressed to, but let’s be real, we are the best wrestling. Not just in Jacksonville, but anywhere. In the world. I stand on business on that.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite: Homecoming results from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL.