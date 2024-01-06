In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for WWE SmackDown in Vancouver, B.C., Canada tonight, some additional backstage notes and spoilers have surfaced.
* Gable Steveson vs. Cedric Alexander is scheduled for a pre-show dark match
* Bayley vs. Chelsea Green is scheduled for a post-show dark match
* Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo are scheduled for the show
* AOP & Paul Ellering are set to return with Karrion Kross and Scarlett in a segment with Lashley and Street Profits
* Tyler Bate is set to make his Smackdown debut as Butch’s partner
* Nick Aldis is supposed to be at ringside for the main event
(H/T: Fightful Select)