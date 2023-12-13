As noted, CM Punk was backstage for last night’s NXT taping at the Performance Center, then remained at the PC today to help coach talents or offer advice to anyone who needed to hear it.

Wrestle Purists spoke with some sources close to Punk and revealed that a long-term goal is to succeed Shawn Michaels as the head of NXT. Fightful Select adds on that while that goal is very plausible, Michaels has no intention of wrapping up his duties anytime soon. That being said, Punk’s appearance at the PC has been met with rave reviews and word is that he has genuinely enjoyed being there.

The report also notes that there is a lot of excitement from the NXT recruits that Punk is there giving them feedback. Punk himself has taken a ton of phots with said talents/recruits over the last two days.

For those who missed it, Punk declared himself eligible for the 2024 Royal Rumble matchup and has his eye on Seth Rollins and the world heavyweight championship after the two had an epic back and forth encounter.