– WWE posted this video of all 2020 Slammy winners accepting their awards. You can click here for the full list of winners from Wednesday’s ceremony.

– Below is a new WWE Top 10 video featuring the most shocking WWE NXT moments of 2020. Pat McAfee’s punt kick to Adam Cole comes in at #10, while Leon Ruff upsetting Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title tops the list at #1. Gargano has since won the title back but will defend against Ruff in a rematch on next Wednesday’s NXT episode.

