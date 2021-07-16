Several WWE NXT Superstars are currently backstage for tonight’s live SmackDown on FOX from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Austin Theory, Xia Li, Odyssey Jones and Aliyah are all backstage, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on if any of these Superstars will appear on TV tonight, but it’s likely that they were brought in to work dark matches for officials.

Theory is currently a member of The Way in NXT, with Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Theory actually worked the RAW roster back in March 2020, as a client of Zelina Vega, teaming with Angel Garza and Andrade at times. He briefly joined a group with Seth Rollins and Murphy, before disappearing from the RAW storylines in June of last year. He returned to NXT in August.

We noted earlier that Li was planned to work a dark match at tonight’s SmackDown. She is scheduled to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez next Tuesday night.

Jones (fka college football player Omari Palmer) is a participant in the ongoing NXT Breakout Tournament, and was signed in February 2019. He recently made his TV in-ring debut for the company, defeating Grayson Waller on WWE 205 Live last Friday night. The 405-pound Jones also worked a SmackDown dark match back on July 2, against Robert Roode. Jones wrestled his first match at a NXT live event in November 2019, but only worked a handful of matches before the pandemic hit.

Aliyah is rumored to be headed to the RAW roster after turning on Robert Stone this past Tuesday night. It was reported that she was a part of a trade that sent Mandy Rose back to NXT.

We’ve noted how WWE officials are calling up NXT Superstars to RAW and SmackDown to replenish the main roster. You can click here for a new report on why WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is ordering the call-ups.

