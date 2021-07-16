WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has reportedly made the decision to call WWE NXT Superstars to the main roster after seeing recent advance ticket sales for the return to touring.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox debut, as just Shotzi and Nox now, with a non-title win over WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina Snuka. It was then announced that Toni Storm will be making her blue brand debut soon. Furthermore, Aliyah is reportedly being called up to RAW, in a trade that saw Mandy Rose return to NXT this week.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when the advances came in for upcoming WWE tour dates, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic hit last March, Vince assessed the situation by saying there was no one knew, fresh or exciting on the roster. That’s when he reportedly went to NXT with the idea of freshening up the roster with new faces who will be pushed hard right out of the box.

It was reported a few weeks back that WWE officials were looking to replenish the main roster, which is why they were scouting NXT talent at the WWE Performance Center.

There have been other rumored call-ups for the coming months, including Bronson Reed and even NXT Champion Karrion Kross. It’s believed that the WWE Draft will include more call-ups from NXT.

Stay tuned for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.