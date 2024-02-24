Mustafa Ali has captured TNA Wrestling gold.

As noted, on Friday night, the former WWE Superstar won his first singles title in 20 years, as he defeated Chris Sabin in the main event of TNA No Surrender 2024 to capture the TNA X-Division Championship.

After the pay-per-view went off the air on Friday night, Ali stuck around in the ring and jumped on the microphone to address the live crowd.

“This is my first major championship in 20 years,” Ali said. “I mean this, whether you love me or hate me, whether you support the campaign or wish for my demise, it has been a pleasure and an honor to compete inside a TNA ring.”

Ali continued, “I have been all over the world. I have wrestled the very best, the very best wrestlers in the world, and by far, that locker room right there, that show tonight in front of all of you, is by far the best locker room I have ever seen. Thank you, good night, and remember, that in Ali, we trust.”

EXCLUSIVE: "This is my first major championship in 20 years." @MustafaAli_X addresses the crowd after capturing the X-Division Title at #NoSurrender. pic.twitter.com/UWt0eYpY90 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 24, 2024

(H/T: Fightful.com)