Kazuchika Okada has officially wrapped up with NJPW.
On February 1st, Okada officially became a free agent and is currently wrapping up his remaining obligations with NJPW, where he is reportedly AEW-bound.
The top star wrapped his NJPW career at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo on Saturday by defeating Callum Newman with a Rain Maker in a multi-man match.
Okada joined forces with Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii to beat Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, Great-O-Khan & Francesco Akira.
レインメーカー オカダ・カズチカ ラストマッチ‼️
大オカダコールを受けて、最後の入場🥲
CHAOS × UNITED EMPIRE & マット・リドル👑#njpwworld で配信中📡
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njnbg pic.twitter.com/yLYx6diqjS
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) February 24, 2024