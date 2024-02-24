Kazuchika Okada has officially wrapped up with NJPW.

On February 1st, Okada officially became a free agent and is currently wrapping up his remaining obligations with NJPW, where he is reportedly AEW-bound.

The top star wrapped his NJPW career at NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo on Saturday by defeating Callum Newman with a Rain Maker in a multi-man match.

Okada joined forces with Toru Yano, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii to beat Callum Newman, Jeff Cobb, Matt Riddle, Great-O-Khan & Francesco Akira.