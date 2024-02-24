Expect big things from today’s “The Grayson Waller Effect” segment at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated premium live event from Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia, home country star Grayson Waller spoke in a SmackDown post-show digital exclusive to hype his segment, which will feature WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and Cody Rhodes as his guests.

“This is gonna be the biggest Grayson Waller Effect of all time in my home country, Australia, waiting to go back,” Waller said. “I got Cody Rhodes on the show, I got Seth Rollins on the show.”

He concluded, “That’s all you need to know, lad.”

