Recently, there were reports about CM Punk potentially winning the 2024 WWE men’s Elimination Chamber match and facing Seth Rollins for the world heavyweight title at WrestleMania 40 coming out of the Royal Rumble.
Plans were nixed due to injury as Punk is currently rehabbing a torn triceps. He shared a message with fans shortly before the Chamber event via his IG story:
“Had a rough day mentally today. My heart and spirit are in Perth. Just a hard day staying positive and nobody wishes I was there performing for the fans more than me. Enjoy the show, appreciate you all.”