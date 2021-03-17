Mustafa Ali previously revealed in a post on Twitter that he was dealing with a torn PCL, but still wrestling.
He just worked Monday’s episode of Raw where he dropped a loss to United States Champion Matt Riddle. Ali spoke to Comicbook.com about currently wrestling with the injury.
“It’s very, very frustrating. So obviously, I’m a stud and I’m able to still go, but PCL’s no joke. It’s limited what I’m capable of doing. But in the same aspect, it’s kind of opened up my eyes to like, ‘Oh, if I don’t do this then I can do this.’ I’ve always had a really solid, technical, ground-based background, but I’ve never really highlighted it. When most people think of Mustafa Ali, they think of the high flyer. Not even as a heel, I’m still kind of known as this athletic performer. I’m not really known as a submission specialist. I’m not really known as a striker. I’m not really known as a guy that could take to the ground. Knowing full well that I have these tools, I never really highlight them because I’ve got these tools. So this PCL injury has kind of reminded me of like, ‘Well, yeah, I can’t do that, but I’m still capable of all of this.’ Yeah, this Monday, the US title match with Riddle’s going to be very interesting. I do have a game plan in mind because of this injury. Rehab’s going really, really well. I hope everyone is kind to me. I have a very ugly PCL brace I’ll have to wear during the performance, but please be kind.”