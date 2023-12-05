Natalya is ready for her match on tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.

Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network program, the women’s wrestling legend took to Twitter (X) to comment on her match alongside Tegan Nox against former NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champions Katana Chance & Kayden Carter.

“So pumped to face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter for the FIRST TIME EVER tonight on WWE RAW,” Nattie wrote.

The Guinness Book of World Records star continued, noting she hopes the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven don’t get involved in the match this evening.

“Very much hoping Chelsea Green and Piper Niven keep their noses out of our business so we can show up and show out tonight!”

Check out the post below, and make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE RAW results coverage from Albany, N.Y.