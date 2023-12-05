Dutch Mantel provides a health update.

The former WWE manager and multi-time title-holder for the NWA revealed in a new post on Facebook that he has been admitted to the hospital due to being very sick. He asks for fans and colleagues to honor his family’s privacy.

OK guys, here’s for the those who’ve been looking for me. Let me catch everybody up up. In a nutshell, I’ve been very sick. There are packages’ missing and parcels that I’ve misplaced…but guys, I’ll make it good. Just give me time. I’m praying everyday for everybody’s safety. For me personally, I’ve been admitted to a hospital here in Lutz where I’ll be for a while. I request everybody honor my family’s respect to have our own private thoughts. I will respond to all of you privately…and thank you for for patience. My daughter Amanda has been with me helping me.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Mantel a speedy recovery.