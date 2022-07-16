WWE star Natalya Neidhart recently sat-down with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the former women’s champion discussing the passing of her father, the great Jim Neidhart, and how the first person she called when he passed was Vince McMahon. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says the first person she called after her father passed away was Vince:

“The very first person I called when my dad passed away was Vince McMahon. I was supposed to do a show that night, and I said to Vince, I said, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t do the show. My dad just died.’ And Vince was just like, so wonderful. He really made sure that I always felt like I had a person to turn to, especially him, way outside of work.”

Says she always felt like she could turn to Vince:

“You know, I was always able to turn to him for that, and then four days later, after my dad’s funeral, Vince wanted me to like, be there with Ronda. So, the day after I buried my dad, I made sure to be there for Ronda at SummerSlam because I really wanted to be there for her, and like, Vince knew that would help get my mind off of things.”

