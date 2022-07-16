AEW superstar and former world champion Paul Wight recently appeared on MuscleManMalcolm’s program to discuss his days in WCW, which included the man formerly known as The Giant revealing that people used to confuse him for Kevin Nash, a bit that he eventually leaned into. Highlights from the interview are below.

How people used to think he was Kevin Nash during his WCW days, so he leaned into it and told people he was:

“Back in the day and WCW before Kevin Nash came around, for a long time, people thought I was Kevin Nash. I remember Kevin pulled me to the side many years ago, because I was single at the time, and we were running around crazy. I used to go to all the bars and stuff and I tell everybody I was Kevin Nash. Well, I was getting him in trouble at home. Because all these people are calling and saying, ‘Hey, Kevin was at this bar in St. Louis. Hey, Kevin is at this bar.’ and Kevin’s like, ‘I was in my room.”

Says Nash asked him to stop:

“So Kevin said ‘Hey, man, you quit telling people you’re me. I was like, ‘Oh, alright, my bad.’ So, but yeah, it happens. I mean, I think sometimes being compared to someone else, or confused or someone else, you’ve sparked something in someone’s mind. You know, I mean, I still have people on this day that refer to me as Andre, and, you know, I don’t think I look anything like Andre.”

