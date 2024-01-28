Natalya should be more upset than she is.

But she’s not.

Guinness Book of World Records’ favorite WWE Superstar spoke with Byron Saxton backstage at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night to get her reaction to being eliminated from the Women’s Royal Rumble match by her friend and tag-team partner Tegan Nox.

“Byron, I actually should be more upset than I am,” she said. “But in a way, this was like a light bulb moment for me with Tegan, because now I feel like Tegan’s finally, she’s finally getting it.”

Nattie continued, “She’s finally realizing that it is every woman. I’m finally just seeing her come alive, and I really like it. I think this is a great thing. This is the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

Check out the complete post-Royal Rumble backstage interview with Natalya via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.