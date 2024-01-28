Andrade needed to leave WWE to remember who he was.

The former AEW star made his return as a surprise entrant in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night.

Following the show, Andrade spoke in a backstage interview to discuss his long-awaited return to the company.

“How do I feel? Happy,” Andrade said when asked for his emotions following his return. “I’m happy to be here, to be back.”

He continued, “I needed to leave, to remember who I was. So now, I am back, I know who I am. And remember, now, nobody’s stopping me, okay?”

