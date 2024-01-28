The WWE Universe can once again “FEEL THE GLOW!”

As seen during the Women’s Royal Rumble match on Saturday night, Naomi made her long-awaited return to the company after her run as Trinity Fatu in TNA Wrestling.

Following the show, Naomi spoke in a backstage interview at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. and discussed her return and her thoughts on the WWE in-ring arrival of Jade Cargill.

“Man, it was hard to hold back all the emotions,” she said. “I couldn’t, man, it felt really good after this little journey I’ve been on. To finally be back. And that’s the scary part. You never know what that reaction or response is so to feel that, man.”

She continued, “And just after this ride I’ve been on, I feel like nothing can break me. I didn’t win, but I hung in there. That Jade is something else though. I don’t know what to do about her.”