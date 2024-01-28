“The American Nightmare” wasn’t done when the cameras stopped rolling inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL. on Saturday night.

Following his show-closing victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 premium live event on Saturday, Cody Rhodes remained in the ring and cut a promo for the live crowd in attendance.

“Tampa, St. Pete, Did you have a great time tonight,” Rhodes asked the crowd after the show went off the air. “Guys I owe you an apology. I am sorry about what happened at WrestleMania 39. But we’re going to WrestleMania 40. It’s been a long night I won’t keep you here, an amazing show, an amazing crew, an amazing production.”

He continued “Sometimes when I come to Tampa, when I come to St Pete, sometimes I try and stay and keep to myself, the reason is – this is Dusty territory. So I thank you very much, for making it a Cody territory. I love you guys all so much. Have a great night and I’ll see you next time.”

