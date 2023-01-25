WWE superstar and former two-time women’s champion Natalya Neidhart recently joined The Bellas podcast to discuss her experience on the hit reality series Total Divas, and how WWE didn’t want her talking too much about her father, the late Jim Neidhart, during her appearance on the show. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she wanted to discuss her father’s battle with Alzheimer’s:

On the WWE end, they tried to sugarcoat too many things. I really wanted be able to share what was going on with [Neidhart] in his, you know, with his, with his condition, you know, with him having Alzheimer’s and stuff. I really wanted to talk about it more because Alzheimer’s is one of, like, the five leading causes of death in the world.

How WWE didn’t want her talking about her father:

I remember people at WWE saying, ‘No, we don’t want anybody at your dad’s funeral. We don’t want to film it.’

