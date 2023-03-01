Nathan Frazer has returned to WWE NXT TV.

Tonight’s Roadblock go-home edition of NXT saw Frazer return to answer the Open Challenge issued by NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. Frazer ended up taking the loss after a back & forth bout.

NXT opened with Lee in the ring alone as several Superstars brawled backstage for the chance to get the title shot. The brawl spilled out into the entrance-way, and right when it looked as if Dabba-Kato was taking the title match, he was taken out by Apollo Crews. Frazer then made his surprise return, leaping out from the back and rushing the ring to face-off with Lee.

Frazer was later shown in the trainer’s room with McKenzie Mitchell, preparing for an interview, but Mitchell rushed off to see Wendy Choo attacked in the parking lot before the interview happened.

This was Frazer’s first NXT TV match since Halloween Havoc on October 22, 2022, where he worked the Fatal 5 Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title, which also featured Oro Mensah, Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, and the winner, Lee. He returned to the ring a few weeks back on February 11 at the live event in Citrus Springs, FL, teaming with Lee and Axiom to defeat The Schism. Frazer had been on the shelf with an undisclosed injury.

