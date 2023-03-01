Tiffany Stratton is coming for the WWE NXT Women’s Title.

Tonight’s Roadblock go-home edition of NXT saw Stratton defeat Katana Chance in singles action. After the match, Stratton spoke about how she proved she’s the best in NXT, and while that may might be good for everyone else, she is never satisfied and wants to be champion.

Stratton then issued a warning to Meiko Satomura and current NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. Stratton said she doesn’t care who leaves Roadblock with the title next week because the title belongs to her. Fans then booed Stratton as she flexed to end the segment.

Stratton returned to the ring in late January after being on the shelf with an injury for five months. Since returning she has TV wins over Indi Hartwell, Thea Hail, and now Chance. WWE officials have been high-up on Stratton for some time.

Stratton is not currently scheduled to wrestle at Roadblock. You can find the current card for next week’s Roadblock special at this link.

