REELZ has inked a new deal with Peacock, but MLW programming is not included.

REELZ and Peacock announced on Tuesday that the niche cable channel will bring its live linear feed and on-demand programming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service beginning Wednesday, March 1.

The REELZ live linear fed will not stream on Tuesdays at 10pm as that is when MLW Underground airs. The Hollywood Reporter notes that MLW will not air on Peacock’s REELZ channel due to Peacock’s WWE partnership as WWE has exclusivity in the pro wrestling category.

Peacock now has live feeds for WWE, Hallmark, REELZ and local NBC stations.

