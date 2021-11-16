A new non-title champion vs. champion match has been announced for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

The RAW vs. SmackDown bout will see WWE United States Champion Damian Priest take on WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, TBA)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, TBA)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.