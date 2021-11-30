A debut and a new segment have been announced for tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network.

MSK took to Twitter to announce that “The Adventures of MSK” will continue on tonight’s show as the former champions get closer to finding their shaman. The MSK shaman storyline has gone on for a few weeks now, and should be coming to an end shortly.

Tonight’s NXT show will also see the in-ring brand debut of Edris Enofe. There is no word yet on who he will be wrestling.

Enofe made his WWE in-ring debut on the November 19 edition of WWE 205 Live, defeating Malik Blade in singles action. The ring name was filed to be trademarked just a few days earlier on November 16. Enofe, also known as Inyene Umoh, was signed back in August after working the WWE tryouts held during SummerSlam Weekend in Las Vegas. The United States Navy veteran previously worked for Level Up Wrestling in California.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with related tweets:

* The final WarGames build

* The Adventures of MSK continues as Wes Lee and Nash Carter search for their shaman

* Edris Enofe makes his NXT 2.0 debut

* Cameron Grimes vs. Andre Chase

* Joe Gacy hosts All-Inclusive Invitational

* Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders to NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium for a title shot at WarGames

* Women’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Dakota Kai vs. Kay Lee Ray

* Men’s WarGames Advantage Ladder Match: Fans will choose the participants

What will we do next time on The Adventures of MSK, Only on NXT 2.0 on USA Network. https://t.co/TOmrQD5rQR — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) November 30, 2021

Tune in for the next installment of The Adventures of MSK. https://t.co/hu4ci9fl9A — Wes Lee (@WesLee_WWE) November 30, 2021

