According to Rochester First, a new documentary chronicling the life of the late Brodie Lee will be premiering at the Movies 10 festival in Rochester New York, the former TNT champion’s hometown.

The film is being produced by Classy Wolf Media in association with Wrestlevision, with a full detailed summary listed below.

Documentary movie on the life of Jon Huber, known worldwide as Brodie Lee/Luke Harper. Tells the story of his life in wrestling, from a backyard to the Western NY indy scene, to the big time in WWE and AEW – from the fellow wrestlers who shared the road with Brodie.

The Dark Order leader (real name Jon Huber) passed away last December due to a non-COVID related lung-issue. AEW continues to honor Lee’s legacy, even holding a tribute show that saw his Dark Order faction go undefeated for the evening.

We’ll keep you updated on the film’s release.