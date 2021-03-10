New Japan Cup Results 3/10/21

Night 5

Sandan-ike Park Gymnasium

Kyoto, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Juice Robinson, Toru Yano, and Yuya Uemura vs. EVIL, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bad Luck Fale and Toru Yano will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Fale kicks Yano in the gut. Fale whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks under two clotheslines from Fale. Yano tags in Robinson. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Fale. Robinson applies a side headlock. Robinson runs into Fale. Shoulder Block Exchange. Robinson goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale blocks it. Fale goes for a Bodyslam, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Juice Jabs. Robinson dropkicks Fale. Robinson clears the ring. Robinson side steps Fale into the blue turnbuckle pad. Robinson goes for a Bodyslam, but Fale counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. All hell is breaking loose in Kyoto. Fale slams Robinson’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Fale with clubbing bodyshots. Fale tags in Togo. Togo delivers a gut punch. Togo with a straight right hand. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with a fist drop for a two count. Togo tugs on Robinson’s afro. EVIL tags himself in.

EVIL rakes the back of Robinson. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. The referee is distracted by Yano. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL tags in Kenta. Kenta yanks on Robinson’s hair. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Robinson in the back for a two count. Kenta works on the left shoulder of Robinson. Kenta with two haymakers. Robinson with forearm shivers. Kenta responds with a drop toe hold. Kenta applies a side headlock. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Dragon Screw Leg Whip Party. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Kenta rolls him over for a two count. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Kenta drops Tanahashi with The DDT. Kenta tags in EVIL.

EVIL and Togo clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi kicks Togo in the chest. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Tanahashi connects with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura runs into EVIL. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Uemura ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Uemura scores the forearm knockdown. Uemura sends EVIL to the corner. Yano with a running elbow smash. Robinson with a running corner clothesline. Tanahashi follows that with a Running Crossbody Block. Uemura wraps this sequence with a leaping back elbow smash. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Uemura kicks EVIL in the face. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Uemura. Uemura dropkicks EVIL. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Uemura rolls him over for two count. Uemura rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat. EVIL makes Uemura tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: EVIL, KENTA, Bad Luck Fale, and Dick Togo via Submission

Second Match: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb w/Bea Priestley vs. Satoshi Kojima, Tomoaki Honma, and Yuji Nagata In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Empire attacks The NJPW Legends before the bell rings. Ospreay slams Kojima’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ospreay is choking Kojima with his knee. Ospreay transitions into a corner mount. Honma with a knife edge chop. Ospreay with two forearm smashes. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Elbow Drop. Kojima kicks Ospreay in the gut. Machine Gun Chop Party. Kojima sends Ospreay to the corner. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. The Empire attacks Kojima from behind. Ospreay with a straight right hand. Ospreay drives Kojima back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags himself in. Cobb with Two HeadButts. Cobb punches Kojima in the back. Kojima with heavy bodyshots. Cobb drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Cobb brings Kojima to his corner. Khan tags himself. Khan rakes the eyes of Kojima. Khan punches Kojima in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan talks smack to Kojima. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Kojima kicks Khan in the gut. Kojima creates distance with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Nagata.

Nagata clears the ring. Nagata unloads three mid-kicks. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Khan denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a forearm smash. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Khan blocks it. Khan with a knee smash. Forearm Exchange. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Nagata into the canvas. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Khan. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with forearm shivers. Nagata kicks the left hamstring of Cobb. Nagata with Two Mid-Kicks. Cobb blocks a boot from Nagata. Cobb HeadButts Nagata. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Ospreay breaks up the submission hold. Nagata tags in Honma. Honma knocks Ospreay off the ring apron. Honma with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Cobb.

Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Honma kicks Cobb in the gut. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma goes for The BrainBuster, but Khan gets in the way. Honma denies The Pump Kick. Nagata drops Khan with The Big Boot. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex. Honma lands The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Cobb decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Assisted RoundHouse Kick. Khan with a running corner clothesline. Ospreay with The Helluva Kick. Cobb follows that with The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb whips Honma across the ring. Honma holds onto the ropes. Honma kicks Cobb in the face. Honma with a short-arm clothesline. Double Lariat. Honma HeadButts Cobb. Cobb clotheslines Honma. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay, The Great O-Khan, and Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and SHO vs. Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Naito into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada pats Naito on the chest. Okada whips Naito across the ring. Okada drops down on the canvas. Okada leapfrogs over Naito. Naito lunges over Okada. Okada with a deep arm-drag. Okada applies an arm-bar. Naito answers with the headscissors escape. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Hand fighting. Naito side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Ishii and Sanada are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sanada applies a side headlock. Ishii whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada runs into Ishii. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii decks Sanada with a back elbow smash. Ishii goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii avoids the low dropkick. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sanada dropkicks Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Bushi kicks Ishii in the back. Ishii kicks Sanada in the face. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Double Shoulder Tackle. Takagi and Naito illegally run into the ring. Meeting Of The Minds. Double Shoulder Tackle.

War Drums to Sanada. Ishii slams Sanada’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Ishii tags in Sho. Sho kicks Sanada in the chest. Sho applies an arm-bar. Sho with an arm-ringer. Sho whips Sanada across the ring. Sho scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Sanada put his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho tags in Goto. Goto stomps on Sanada’s back. Goto punches Sanada in the back. Sanada with forearm shivers. Goto drives his knee into the midsection of Sanada. Goto punches Sanada in the back. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Ishii stops Sanada in his tracks. Ishii sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Ishii. Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange. Takagi blocks a boot from Goto. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Ishii attacks Takagi from behind. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi kicks Goto in the face. Takagi decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Takagi shoves Goto into Ishii. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Goto avoids The Sliding Lariat. Goto kicks Takagi in the gut. Lariat Exchange. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi.

Sho and Bushi are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho sends Bushi to the corner. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho ducks a clothesline from Okada. Sho with The Flapjack. Ishii knocks Sanada off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Okada with a running elbow smash. Okada kicks Bushi in the gut. Okada drops Bushi with The DDT. Sho kicks Bushi in the back for a two count. Bushi denies The German Suplex. Bushi with a DDT. Sho negates The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Sho in the gut. Sho Spears Bushi. Sho goes for Shock Arrow, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Ishii drills Sanada with The BrainBuster. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Ishii’s neck. Okada drops Naito with The Big Boot. Takagi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Second Lariat Exchange. Bushi goes for The CodeBreaker, but Sho counters with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Bushi negates Shock Arrow. Bushi with a Back Body Drop. Sho with combination forearm strikes. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Sho. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Bushi connects with The La Magistral to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: David Finlay w/Juice Robinson vs. Chase Owens In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Hammerlock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Finlay whips Owens across the ring. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay dropkicks Owens. Finlay with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Owens sends Finlay to the corner. Finlay decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Owens yanks Finlay off the top turnbuckle. Owens with a Snap BackBreaker. Owens repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s back. Owens whips Finlay into the turnbuckle pad. Owens drives his elbow into Finlay’s back. Owens grapevines the legs of Finlay. Owens applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Owens whips Finlay across the ring. Owens scores the elbow knockdown. Owens with a running elbow drop for a two count. Owens rakes the back of Finlay. Owens ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Owens with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Owens applies a bodyscissors hold. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Finlay blocks a boot from Owens. Finlay with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Owens. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay drops Owens with a running elbow smash. Finlay with The Slingshot Pescado. Finlay rolls Owens back into the ring. Finlay with a running elbow smash. Finlay dives over Owens. Finlay with a Swinging Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Owens hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Owens throws Finlay out of the ring. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Owens rolls Finlay back into the ring. Finlay catches Owens in mid-air. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Owens denies The Prima Nocta. Owens dumps Finlay back first on the blue turnbuckle pad. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens clotheslines Finlay.

Owens with a flurry of desperation covers. Owens argues with the referee. Finlay fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Finlay avoids The Pump Knee Strike. Finlay goes for a dropkick, but Owens holds onto the ropes. Owens drops Finlay with The Shining Wizard. Owens with The Half Nelson BackBreaker for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Finlay uppercuts Owens. Owens with The Pump Kick. Finlay with a running forearm smash. Owens responds with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Owens starts removing the ringside padding. Owens nails Finlay with the Texas Heavyweight Championship behind the referee’s back for a two count. Owens back starts giving out. Owens slaps Finlay in the face. Finlay dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Owens with a SlingShot BackBreaker. Owens with The Running Knee. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Finlay counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Yoshi Hashi vs. Yujiro Takahashi In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

Takahashi with Two Running Boots. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Hashi dodges The Big Boot. Hashi runs into Takahashi. Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi bodyslams Takahashi. Hashi stomps on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi tugs on Hashi’s hair. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Hashi. Hashi sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Hashi drives Takahashi back first into the steel barricade. Hashi whips Takahashi into the barricade. Takahashi attacks Hashi with the pimp stick. Takahashi tosses Hashi around the ringside area. Takahashi continues to hit Hashi with the pimp stick. Red Shoes admonishes Takahashi. Hashi gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi stomps on Hashi’s chest. Takahashi headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count.

Takahashi bodyslams Hashi. Takahashi applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick for a one count. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi toys around with Hashi. Hashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Hashi. Takahashi dodges The Spinning Mule Kick. Takahashi with another Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Takahashi talks smack to Hashi. Hashi denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Hashi goes for The Bunker Buster, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Hashi. Hashi with The Vertical Suplex. Hashi delivers his combination offense.

Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Hashi with a running chop. Takahashi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi drops Takahashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi has Takahashi draped across the top strand. Hashi with a running dropkick. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Takahashi dumps Hashi face first on the top rope. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Takahashi denies The SuperKick. Takahashi sends Hashi face first into the canvas. Lariat Exchange. Takahashi fires off another Helluva Kick. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi with The Olympic Slam.

Takahashi puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Takahashi with an Avalanche Fisherman’s Buster. Takahashi follows that with another Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Hashi denies Pimp Juice. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Hashi goes for Karma, but Takahashi counters with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takahashi goes for Pimp Juice, but Hashi blocks it. Double Lariat. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the face. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with a Release German Suplex. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Hashi goes for Karma, but Takahashi blocks it. Hashi with clubbing headbutts. Hashi sends Takahashi face first into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Hashi with The Bunker Buster. Hashi connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Hashi plants Takahashi with Karma to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Jay White w/Gedo vs. Toa Henare In A First Round Match In The 2021 New Japan Cup

White is playing mind games with Henare. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henare backs White into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. White with forearm shivers. Henare reverses out of the irish whip from White. Henare runs after White. White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s back and chest. White with the irish whip. White drops down on the canvas. White applies a side headlock. Henare whips White across the ring. White exits the ring. White ducks a clothesline from Henare. White slams Henare’s head on the top rope. White with two side headlock takeovers. White runs into Henare. Henare rocks White with a forearm smash. Henare drops White with a shoulder tackle. Henare repeatedly slams White’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Henare unloads two knife edge chops. Henare repeatedly stomps on White’s chest. Henare repeatedly whips White into the steel barricades. Henare rolls White back into the ring.

Henare HeadButts White. Henare bodyslams White. Henare with a running tomahawk chop for a two count. White repeatedly kicks Henare in the chest. White with The Exploder Suplex over the top rope. White repeatedly drives Henare back first into the barricade and the edge of the ring frame. White rolls Henare back into the ring. Red Shoes admonishes White. White stomps on the midsection of Henare for a one count. White bodyslams Henare for a two count. White with clubbing knee drops. White applies the single leg crab. Henare grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. White with forearm shivers across the back of Henare. Following a snap mare takeover, White applies a rear chin lock. White pulls Henare down to the mat. White toys around with Henare. White kicks Henare in the gut. Henare denies the irish whip. White with two knee lifts. Henare whips White into the turnbuckle pad. Henare with forearm shivers. Henare with a knife edge chop. White reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare drops White with a Diving Shoulder Tackle. Henare with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count.

White repeatedly kicks Henare in the face. Henare with a double handed chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Henare. Henare goes for The Samoan Drop, but White lands back on his feet. White ducks a clothesline from Henare. White with The DDT. White with a Running European Uppercut. Henare goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White kicks Henare in the gut. White with a Head & Arm Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White stands on Henare’s face. Henare denies The Uranage Slam. White with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. White continues to kick Henare in the face. Forearm Exchange. White blocks a lariat from Henare. White with The Complete Shot. White with a German Suplex. White unloads a flurry of palm strikes. White drops Henare with The Uranage Slam. White sends Henare out of the ring. White wants a count-out victory. Henare gets back in the ring at the count of twelve. White repeatedly stomps on Henare’s chest. White kicks Henare out of the ring. Henare refuses to stay down. White repeatedly whips Henare into the barricade. White talks strategy with Gedo. White hits The Kiwi Crusher for a two count.

Henare denies The Sleeper Suplex. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White drills Henare with The Snap Saito Suplex. White puts Henare on the top turnbuckle. White with forearm shivers. Henare denies The SuperPlex. Henare sends White crashing into the canvas. Henare HeadButts White. Henare with The Flying Shoulder Tackle. Henare with a corner clothesline. Henare follows that with The Samoan Drop. Henare with a Running Lariat for a two count. White hammers down on the back of Henare’s neck. White denies The TOA Bottom. Henare with clubbing back elbow smashes. Henare drops White with The Rolling Elbow. White ducks a clothesline from Henare. Henare Spears White for a two count. White avoids The Rampage. White goes for The Blade Runner, but Henare counters with The TOA Bottom for a two count. Henare blasts Gedo off the ring apron. Henare denies The Blade Runner. Henare connects with The Rampage for a two count. Henare goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but White lands back on his feet. Henare HeadButts White. White responds with The Sleeper Suplex. Henare with two sharp elbow strikes. White ducks a clothesline from Henare. White another Sleeper Suplex. White plants Henare with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

