Impact Wrestling has decided to take the Knockout Tag Team Titles off Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace.

They defend the titles against Fire N’ Flava (Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz) at Impact Wrestling’s Under Siege special on Saturday night from Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match saw a title change as Hogan and Steelz won the straps.