This week’s WWE NXT show will open up with The Creed Brothers vs. The Dyad in a Steel Cage match. If The Creeds win, they will be reinstated to NXT.

WWE has also announced a new tag team bout for this week’s show – Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez. This match was made after a social media back & forth between the two teams.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

* Dabba-Kato vs. Tyler Bate (match status up in the air after being pulled from social media)

* Dana Brooke and Kelani Jordan vs. Lola Vice and Elektra Lopez

* Dijak vs. Eddy Thorpe

* Blair Davenport vs. Gigi Dolin vs. Kiana James vs. Roxanne Perez to determine the new #1 contender to NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton for a future title shot

* The eight-man NXT Global Heritage Invitational tournament will begin to determine the finals on September 26. The finals that night will crown the new #1 contender to NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar for a match at the NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event on Saturday, September 30. The first two matches for this week are Butch vs. Charlie Dempsey, and Nathan Frazer vs. Joe Coffey

