The first matches have been announced for the post-Payback and Labor Day edition of WWE RAW, which will air live next Monday from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC.

Chad Gable will get another title shot from WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER next week on RAW. This will also be a major match for GUNTHER as if he wins, he will go on to become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time just a few days later, passing the 453-day record held by WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man.

Gable became the #1 contender to The Ring General by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Ricochet on the August 7 RAW. He challenged GUNTHER for the strap last week on August 21, but won by count out so GUNTHER retained. Gable still handed the Imperium leader his first televised singles loss on the main roster, and his first loss on TV since losing to then-WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker on the April 5, 2022 NXT show.

GUNTHER previously defeated Gable in a non-title match on the July 31 RAW. Gable defeated Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci on the August 14 RAW, and Ludwig Kaiser on last night’s RAW by DQ due to interference by Vinci.

WWE has also announced a Tag Team Tornado match for next Monday with The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle.

These teams have been working a three-way program with The New Day as of late, with everyone looking to secure a future title shot from Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. This week’s RAW saw Erik and Ivar defeat Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods while McIntyre and Riddle watched from ringside. At one point, Ivar slammed Kingston into McIntyre and Riddle, which enraged McIntyre, who started tossing ringside furniture. McIntyre went to throw an announcer’s chair at Erik, but missed and took out Woods instead. Ivar then laid McIntyre out with a cannonball off the apron, and that led to The Vikings finishing Kingston off with Ragnarok.

McIntyre apologized at ringside, and then again backstage, as Kingston said Woods wasn’t doing so good. McIntyre promised that he and Riddle will take care of their Viking problem next week, and left to go talk to Adam Pearce about having no tags in the match. WWE later announced the Tornado stipulation.

Below is the current card for next Monday’s Labor Day RAW:

* Fallout from WWE Payback

* The Viking Raiders vs. Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle in a Tag Team Tornado match

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Chad Gable

