Impact Wrestling has announced a mixed tag team match for their upcoming 1000th episode with Frankie Kazarian and wife Traci Brooks taking on Eddie Edwards and wife Alisha Edwards.

Brooks, who delivered a promo to Eddie and Alisha seen below, has not wrestled for Impact since teaming with Mickie James for a loss to Madison Rayne and Impact Hall of Famer Gail Kim at the TV tapings on December 14, 2011. She worked one six-woman match for WSU/NWS in January 2012, but it looks like she has not wrestled since then, and has only made a few wrestling-related appearances.

Brooks returned to Impact at Slammiversary 2022 to be in Kazarian’s corner for his 10-man tag team bout, but that was the end of the return. She came back last month at Slammiversary 2023 to accompany her husband to the ring for his loss to Edwards, who had his wife at ringside as well. Brooks and Edwards fought at ringside that night, and have since fought backstage on Impact.

Impact has also announced The Beautiful People (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky) and Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong for Impact 1000, but there’s no word yet on what they will be doing on the show. Sky, Love, Kong, Kim, Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D, Tommy Dreamer, and D’Lo Brown were previously announced for the Impact 1000 Fan Celebration held that same day from 11am-3pm at the same venue, but now Kong, The Beautiful People and Team 3D have also been booked for the Impact 1000 episode.

It looks like the 1000th episode of Impact will air on Thursday, September 14 as the post-Victory Road edition. The special episode will be taped on Saturday, September 9 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY. Impact will also tape additional episodes that night to carry them to Bound For Glory. This is the day after the 2023 Victory Road pay-per-view from the same venue.

Below is the updated card for Impact 1000, along with the Brooks promo:

* Ultimate X with competitors TBA

* Frankie Kazarian and Traci Brooks vs. Eddie Edwards and Alisha Edwards

* The Beautiful People (Angelina Love, Velvet Sky), Impact Hall of Famer Awesome Kong and others TBA will appear

* Impact Hall of Famers Team 3D reunite for their first match together since August 2016, opponents TBA

