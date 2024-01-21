A new match has been announced for next week’s WWE Royal Rumble 2024 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

On Saturday, WWE confirmed the addition of The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio for next week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, the final installment of the weekly show leading up to the first WWE premium live event of 2024.

From WWE.com:

Two of the most despised villains in WWE history will square off this Monday as The Miz battles The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. The Miz is renowned for being despised by the WWE Universe, but his recent actions have earned him praise and respect. Mysterio, on the other hand, has been setting records for the high decibels of the boos and jeers he has received from the WWE Universe. The Miz has recently reunited with former tag team partner R-Truth, and they’ve found themselves embroiled in a battle with The Judgment Day, as R-Truth has been trying to join the nefarious group. Miz and Mysterio have quite the history, with The Awesome One holding a 2-1 record over Mysterio in singles action. The Miz also captured a WrestleMania victory over Mysterio, having defeated him and his father Rey in a tag team match with Logan Paul at The Showcase of the Immortals several years ago. Who will walk out the winner when The A-Lister takes on “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio? Don’t miss Raw, this Monday at 8/7 C on USA!

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for next week’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

WWE Raw (1/22)

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk face-to-face

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Seth Rollins kicks off the show to address his future

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio