Two new bouts have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.
On Saturday, WWE confirmed the addition of Dijak vs. Joe Gacy and Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions for next week’s NXT on USA show.
With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.
WWE NXT (1/23)
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer
NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day
Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill
Dijak vs. Joe Gacy
Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions
This should be fun. @NoamDar gives us another edition of "The Supernova Sesssions" with special guest @lolavicewwe THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/p998rIeCBv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 20, 2024
After their brawl this past week, @JoeGacy and @DijakWWE will go one-on-one THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/y7jpd80JyO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 20, 2024