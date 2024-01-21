Two new bouts have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On Saturday, WWE confirmed the addition of Dijak vs. Joe Gacy and Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions for next week’s NXT on USA show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the show.

WWE NXT (1/23)

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Final: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria and Roxanne Perez sign the contract for their match at NXT Vengeance Day

Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy

Lola Vice on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions