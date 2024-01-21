Two new matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the company has confirmed the addition of Roderick Strong vs. Matt Sydal and Thunder Rosa vs. Queen Aminata for the show.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup:

AEW Collision (1/20)

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Bryan Danielson)

Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor

Buddy Matthews vs. Daniel Garcia

Roderick Strong vs. Matt Sydal

Adam Copeland open challenge

Thunder Rosa vs. Queen Aminata