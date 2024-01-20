Roman Reigns’ run has WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion has reached another milestone.

“The Tribal Chief” has officially surpassed Bruno Sammartino’s second reign with the WWE Championship and is now the fourth longest reigning WWE Champion in history at 1,238 days.

With Sammartino in the rear-view mirror, The Bloodline leader will now look to pass Hulk Hogan’s 1988 WWE Championship reign of 1,474 days, just four days longer than Bob Backlund’s first WWE Championship reign which began in 1979.

He will reach those milestones if he is still holding the titles in September of this year.