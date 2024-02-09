A new match has been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

On Thursday evening, AEW and ROH President Tony Khan took to X to confirm the addition of AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in one-on-one action for this week’s installment of the two-hour Saturday night prime time program.

Previously announced for the February 10 episode of AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c from The Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada is an appearance by Adam Copeland, Orange Cassidy vs. Tomohiro Ishii for the AEW International Championship, as well as Blackpool Combat Club duo Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. CMLL duo Esfinge & Star Jr. in tag-team action.

Check out Tony Khan’s announcement for Storm vs. Aminata on the 2/10 Collision below, and make sure to join us here every Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage.